AREWA24, the leading Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle television channel and production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, celebrates its 7th anniversary by giving its viewers the largest slate of new Hausa-language programming in the channel’s history.

AREWA24’s new slate of programming debuts in July, with new original dramas, a new women’s talk show, new kids’ “edutainment” series, fresh football shows alongside AREWA24’s other popular hit dramas and studio shows.

Many of these new shows will also be immediately available on AREWA24 on demand, the channel’s global subscription-video-on-demand service connecting Hausa speaking families around the world to Northern Nigerian entertainment, culture and lifestyle. New seasons of AREWA24’s original runaway hit drama series, Kwana Casa’in and Dadin Kowa, are currently in production and will premiere in October.

AREWA24’s new slate of programmes leads with three new Hausa dramas: Buka Afrikana, an ensemble situation-comedy set in a local Nigerian Middle Belt diner, or “Buka,”Labarna-Season-3, the newest season of one of the most popular Northern Nigerian hit drama series and Sirrin Boye, a new Hausa mystery and crime drama. Also launching in July is AREWA24’s new ground-breaking women’s talk show, “Mata A Yau” (Today’s Woman”), featuring four dynamic co-hosts from different backgrounds and ages, openly discussing important issues women are currently facing today in Northern Nigeria.

AREWA24’s CEO, Jacob Arback, reflecting on the company’s growth over the past seven years, gives all the credit to the company’s management and staff and to the tremendous talent in the Northern Nigerian television, media and creative arts sectors.

“Many people don’t realise that there are over 80M Hausa speakers in Northern Nigeria and the Sahel, and the region is bursting with young talent. Arback adds, “what I am most proud of, however, is how our management and staff, comprised of such diverse Nigerian backgrounds, ethnicities, tribes, religions and geographics, can all gather as a team in Kano, Nigeria, to produce some of the best programming coming out of Africa today,” he said.