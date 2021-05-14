By Our Correspondent

After a series of educational and musical exploits at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Philip Andrew, professionally known as Plinky, is making waves across states in the north while targeting both national and international limelight.

Plinky, a singer, songwriter and rapper, studied civil engineering at BUK, where he was the five-time winner of the Best Artiste Student Union Government (SUG) BUK Award from 2014-2019, Song of the Year 2015 and 2016, Best Artiste of Campus Slash Award 2017.

The Okpella, Edo State indigene, who was born in Emir Road, Sabon Gari, Kano, said apart from his passion for music, he is motivated by family members, friends and fans who have supported him since he ventured into the entertainment industry as an undergraduate.

According to Plinky, he has been creating music for eight years which has earned him a large fan base in the northern part of Nigeria. Within those years, the artiste said he had toured and performed in major cities of the country, which he described as contributing to his creative style and prowess.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday, Plinky said, “I create art because I feel it’s a way of life… I specialise in making good music under the genre Afrobeat, Hip Hop and others.”

In 2015, Plinky released one of his hit songs, “OLOSH”, which brought him to limelight in the North. He has worked with many producers within and outside Kano State.

Describing himself as “Arewa’s most loved artiste”, Plinky revealed that he is set to drop an EP this year titled Blacksounds.