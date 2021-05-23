Argentina will go into strict lockdown starting this weekend, for the first time this year after more than 35,000 coronavirus infections were reported for the third straight day and the death toll soared.

The measures will last from Saturday until May 31, and will limit circulation and suspend social, business, educational, religious and sporting activities. Workers with essential jobs will be exempt from the measures.

“We are living the worst moment since the pandemic began,” President Alberto Fernandez said in a message broadcast by the national TV channel on Thursday. “We are seeing the highest numbers of cases and deaths. We must take this critical situation seriously and not naturalise so much tragedy.”

On Tuesday, the South American country exceeded its daily record of virus infections and COVID-19 deaths with 35,543 new cases and 745 deaths. The subsequent days saw similar high infection rates.

Overall, Argentina has seen 3.4 million confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 72,000 deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The surge comes amid high numbers in the region.

On Wednesday, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said that three out of the five countries in the world with the highest numbers of new infections are in the Americas: Brazil, the United States and Argentina.

But while the infections rate is dropping in the US, thanks to significant progress in its vaccination campaign, rates in Argentina are rising amid an insufficient supply of doses.