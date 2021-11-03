The Emir of Argungu, HRH Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera and the Argungu Emirate Council in Kebbi State will on Friday honour the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, with a traditional title of Ganuwan Kabi (Defender of Kabi Kingdom).

A statement by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Wednesday, said Lawan will be honoured with the title as part of the activities to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the coronation of the Emir.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi, in company of the representatives of the Emir, notified the Senate President of the event.

Lawan is expected to arrive in Argungu on Thursday ahead of the Friday event to commission some constituency projects of Senator Yahaya Abdullahi who is currently representing Kebbi North Senatorial District in the Senate.

The Senate President will also attend the Wedding Fatiha of the Emir’s daughter, Habiba, at the Muhammad Mera Juma’at Mosque, Argungu.