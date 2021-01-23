Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo hopes to improve more as a player despite an impressive campaign with Rangers.

The Nigeria international has been an ever present figure for Rangers this season despite the arrival of new players.

The 24-year-old was sidelined for a few weeks at the start of the campaign, but is back to his best and has featured regularly for the Gers since returning from injury.

“Obviously when you play you want to get goals and assists and I feel I need to improve that side of my game so I look at how to improve my game every day,” Aribo told a news conference on Friday.

Rangers will look to continue on their impressive run of form when they take on Ross County on Saturday.

The midfielder insists the Gers need to keep working hard and not get complacent.

”We take each game as it arrives, we know every single matchday that comes we need to be focused on getting the three points,”Aribo added.

“We need to start fast after a strong warm-up and take it straight into the match.”

He has scored four goals in 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.