Arik Air has sacked several of its Pilots for allegedly embarking on a strike action without recourse to laid down procedures and rules.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the affected Pilots did not serve a strike notice in accordance with labour laws as they neither submitted any issue of dispute to the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), their umbrella union, nor did they submit any statement of demands to the management of the company.

A statement sent to LEADERSHIP and signed the Management of Arik Air noted that there was also no any ongoing discussion between the management and the Pilots on any unresolved labour issues, hence the airline said their actions were spontaneous and callous.

“Arik Air finds it rather treacherous of the Pilots to contemplate a strike action at this Yuletide season which is the peak period for airlines all over the world. They peddle for naught the reputation and financial health of the company.

“It is instructive to note that the management of the airline has of late had very fruitful discussions with relevant aviation unions including the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), on conditions of service for all employees. This has led to the signing of a robust condition of service and redundancy benefits for staff.

“While great efforts have been made to minimise the impact of the illegal strike action, some fully booked flights have had to be canceled. Arik Air regrets the inconvenience caused by this action and is doing everything in its powers to minimise the impact and discomfort to its esteemed customers,” said the statement.

