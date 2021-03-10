BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

Armed Bandits have Killed Two Luxury Bus Drivers on Wednesday at Onisere (in Ondo State) before robbing passengers along Lagos- Benin Express Road leaving motorists and travellers stranded for several hours

The drivers identified as Sunday Wahwa of the “Young Shall Grow Motors” and Francis of Ezenwanta Motors were killed by the bandits who also snatched a Toyota Sienna vehicle and robbed all the passengers in the vehicle of their belongings and cash worth millions of naira.

The two Luxury buses belonging to Young Shall Motors and Ezenwata Motors Limited come with registration numbers; SMK732XD and UKP243YP respectively while the Toyota Sienna.

According to the driver of the Toyota Sienna who spoke under anonymity, the robbery operation started at about 2.00 a.m yesterday when the robbers snatched his Toyota Sienna car after robbing all the passengers in the vehicle.

He said the robbers thereafter used the Toyota Sienna to block the road adding that on sighting the bandits the driver of, “The Young Shall Grow” tried to escape and in the process the robbers shot him.

He explained further that they thereafter forced the door of Ezenwata (Nig() Limited open but the driver resisted and he was shot on the hand and rushed to the hospital by soldiers who later intervened but the driver died on the way to hospital.

However investigation carried out by our correspondent shows that the Soldiers stationed at a nearby checkpoint killed one of the robbers and recovered the Toyota Sienna car.