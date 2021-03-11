ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government, on Thursday, said security agencies had reported that no fewer than seven people have been killed as several injured in Igabi, Giwa and Chikun Local government areas.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said

properties were also destroyed and cattle rustled in a series of separate attacks which occurred in the affected council areas.

Aruwan explained that in the first incident, armed bandits stormed Gangi village, Igabi local government, shooting sporadically in what seemed to be a cattle rustling operation:” In the process, four residents were killed, listed as: Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu,Yusha’u Mohammadu, Osama Abdulwahab”

The statement said two others sustained gunshot injuries and were receiving treatment in hospital:”They are Ibrahim Jibrin and Abdulhamid Suleiman.

In the course of the raid, the bandits razed three houses belonging to Mohammad Jibril, Salisu Ya’u and Idris Muhammad. A pick-up truck belonging to one Umaru Saleh was also burnt”

“In all, 20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were rustled and herded away by the bandits”

Aruwan also said in another incident, armed bandits attacked Marke village in Giwa local government area and killed one Rabiu Haruna.

“Similarly, at Kuriga in Chikun local government area, armed bandits killed two people along the Buruku road linking with Birnin Gwari local government area. The victims were identified as Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman. Another victim, Mansur Dada, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital” .

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls:” He also wished the injured citizens a quick recovery”