As Nigerians mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day to commemorate the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes Nigerians leaders have been called upon to advocate for improved welfare package for families of departed heroes and those still serving in the various theatres of operations across the country.

Former member of the National Assembly and National Officer of the All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Nelson Alapa who made the call on the side-lines of the event in Abuja said the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes must not be in vain.

While commending the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the various interventions in the Armed Forces which has yielded positive results in recent years, Hon Alapa urged the government to make some more improvement especially as regards the families and their loved ones.

“As we gather to commemorate this event yearly, we must go beyond mere promises and rhetorics but must be seen taking concrete steps. Without the military, Nigeria is no more therefore, their welfare must be of utmost priority to us.

“We must ensure they get qualitative accommodation and medicare, their children must attend the best schools and attain the best education available above all we must support them to end the insurgency bedevilling the country in no time so they can return to their barracks and enjoy quality life with their families.” He added.

The commended the leadership of the Armed Forces for it various innovations in technology which has made the Nigerian military a 21st century fighting force.