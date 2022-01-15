Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called for more support for members of the Armed Forces and sister security agencies whose efforts, the Governor said, keep the country united and its people safe.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, shortly after inspecting a guard of honour and laying the wreath in honour of fallen soldiers, AbdulRazaq urged members of the public to support families of fallen heroes in every way possible as well as offer actionable intelligence to those still in active service.

“The patriotic roles being played by the gallant officers in the Service in curtailing insurgency and other security threats cannot be quantified. We salute all of them, including those of them who had lost their lives in the course of serving the nation,”mthe governor added.

AbdulRazaq urged Nigerians to replicate the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces to keep peace with more gratitude and necessary support, saying security is everyone’s business.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for progressively scaling up the welfare of the security forces, saying his administration would also continue to support the agencies in its own ways.

“Partnering with the security agencies is an ongoing exercise. Security belongs to everyone. Not just the agencies. We make their task easier if we support them as a people. They need actionable intelligence from the public for them to be able to protect us. In other words, all of us should be part of the security architecture.

“Today, as always, we honour them, we remember their service and we will continue to do that,” he added.

The governor also lauded the traditional rulers in the state for their support for security agencies and the government to maintain law and order.

