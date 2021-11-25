The Nigerian Armed Forces have become a major rallying point for the first ever professional and Amateur (Pro-Am) golf tournament that would happen at the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club situated inside the vast complex of the Armed Forces Staff College, Jaji in Kaduna State.

The tourney would tentatively holds in the second week of January, 2022, in about 50 years of Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club existence.

The captain of the Club, Navy Commander JO Shaibu disclosed that the Commandant of the Staff College, AVM Michael Alade, is indeed keen about the golf tournament that would involve no fewer than 170 professionals and 400 amateur golfers from across the country.

He said the grand event would prove to the world that Kaduna is not really unsafe as many Nigerians relieve.

“We are expecting a huge number of golfers and this event would happen inside our facility,” Shaibu, who is double as the Commandant of the Staff College secondary school, saidl. “The key thing here is that safety would be guaranteed. Another thing is that the Kaduna State Government equally bank on this event to prove beyond all doubts that Kaduna is not porous, security wise, as many think. ‘The Armed Forces have done so much to ensure this.’

To prove this would be a tournament that could keep golfers talking for a long time, the club captain disclosed that a week- long activity is being planned. The action filled week could see caddies from golf clubs across the country competing in a two-day event. There would be a golf clinic for kids before professionals would engage in a 4-day battle. Amateurs would feature in a two-day event.

“We are really poised in making the caddies and the kiddies events a huge success” Shaibu emphasized. “Caddies and kids are the future of golf in this country and we want to see that they are encouraged. Kids for the clinic would be drawn from the staff college secondary school. The clinic would happen on the same day the pros would have their practice day. The idea here is to get the pros around to guide the kids. We are really hoping for a swell week”.