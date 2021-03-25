ADVERTISEMENT

By IGHO OYOYO

Heavily armed gunmen yesterday invaded Kiyi town, a community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Salami Olalekan and three others.

While narrating the ugly incident, Mr William Salami, an elder brother to one of the abductees said the armed men broke into his house by tearing down the iron bars of a back window, from where they took their victim on foot across grasslands, towards the hills behind Kiyi Town.

Salami explained that the armed herdsmen went from house to house, kidnapping residents when they were asleep between 12 midnight and 2am.

He said that amongst the four residents that were abducted in the operation include Mr Olalekan.

“The kidnappers called once, and asked for N50 million ransom for one person. The kidnappers did not carry any property, except a cooking pot, probably to be cooking in the bush.

”We have contacted the police anti-kidnapping squad who visited the house and the area. The three others kidnapped are a motorcycle rider, a technician and a taxi driver”, he said.

When contacted, the FCT police public relations officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf confirmed that four persons were abducted, adding that they have launched an operation to rescue the victims and apprehend the fleeing suspects.