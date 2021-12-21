Some dare devil armed robbers yesterday invaded The Polytechnic, Ibadan staff quarters and shot a lecturer identified as Emmanuel Okedara as the robbers raided the quarters.

Our correspondent gathered that the armed robbers stormed the north campus of the institution on Monday and invaded some flats housing some of the lecturers of the institution.

It was gathered that property worth millions of naira were carted away by the armed robbers.

The victim it also gathered is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, who confirmed the incident, noted that the institution had put necessary security arrangements in place to forestall future occurrences.

“Yes. He is a staff member of the institution. He is a teaching assistant, but you know that everybody is under our care. You know at this period, crime is always rampant, but we have beefed up security in the campus”, he said.

