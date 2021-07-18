Suspected armed robbers numbering about five on Saturday attacked Gure town in Baruten local government area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the armed robbers opened fire on a filling station owner, Jimoh Werewere, and carted away his N11million cefa which is equivalent to about N8million.

LEADERSHIP further gathered the robbers who operated with sophisticated weapons might have been trailing the businessman before they eventually caught up with him on Saturday’s night.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP on Sunday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Afolabi added: “The gun men numbering about five and armed with sophisticated weapons might have been trailing the business man for some time before they attacked him on Saturday’s night.

“The incident occured around 0900 hrs on Saturday night. Our officers in the locality who were on a routine patrol were attracted by gunshots but before they got to the scene of the incident the gunmen have escaped living the man in a pool of blood

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further check revealed that the gunmen made away with the businessman’s 11 milion CEFA, which is around N8 million while the man is being treated for the gun wounds that he sustained at an undisclosed hospital.”

He added that efforts have been intensified by operatives of the NSCDC and the police to arrest the perpetrators of the evil act