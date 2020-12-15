BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

Armed thugs numbering over 100 with dangerous weapons on Monday attacked group of northerners under in a meeting convened by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) individuals who gathered at Arewa House in Kaduna to discuss security issues ravaging the north.

The hoodlums brandishing dangerous weapons stormed Awera House and attacked the venue of the event at about 11 AM in the morning, carting away valuables such as mobile phones and destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

The meeting was convened with the aimed of creating synergy between communities and government security and designing a uniform approach to the current security situation in the North, especially as over 300 schools children were kidnapped in Katsina State by bandits.

The event was attended by retired military officers, Retired Police officers, religious leaders, traditional rulers, various women, youth and trade associations.

Addressing newsmen, Kaduna State Chairman of the Coalition, Balarabe Rufai described the attack as unfortunate, labeling those who sponsored thugs to come after them as ‘enemies of the north and Nigeria’.

Rufai explained that just as the meeting was kicking off, sponsored armed thugs stormed the auditorium after subduing the civil guards at the gate. The came in with Machete and other weapons and started attacking people.

“Majority had to fly out through the windows to escape. We are very confused on what actually transpired. But I want to assure people that this objective we have of reviewing security situation in the north where people are being killed on daily basis won’t continue. we cannot fold our arms and watch.

“Whoever is behind this attack (hoodlooms) is an enemy of the north and enemy of Nigeria. This attack won’t deter us. we are going to have another meeting in another place and discuss how to complement government’s effort in bring out security outfit that is multi-sectoral, where all people will come in and have what we intend to call Arewa Security Marshall,” he said.

Similarly, spokesman of the group, Abdulaziz Suleiman I a press statement issued after the attack said aside disrupting the event, the “hoodlums overturned tables shattered glasses, attacked the guests and officials, wounding several people and smashing vehicles parked in the premises.”

According to Sulieman, “it is disturbing that a battalion of armed thugs can stroll free across the streets of central Kaduna wielding dangerous weapons without the intervention of the security. Security only arrived hours after the thugs had left.”

He said “It is quite obvious now that some powerful forces are benefiting from the current security situation and would do everything for it to continue.”

Suleiman however pledged the committment of his group to ensuring the safety and security of the North and its people.

In another development, the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, (JACOM) said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his primary duty of providing security and welfare for the people, following the spate of kidnapping and other security challenges in the north.

The committee condemned the kidnapping of hundreds students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, urging the State and Federal Government to rescue the students in no time and avoid a repeat of the Chibok Girls who became pounds on the chess of. They also demanded that President Buhari address the Country on the kidnapping of the boys.

A communique signed by Muhammed Murtala Abubakar convener of JACOM and Kumaga Rapheal Terkula, the Chairman comminuqe committee of JACOM, they called for restructuring of the country in order to pave way for community policing.

The committee also urged the Inspector General of Police to lift ban arms acquisition by citizens to enable them protect themselves from killers.

“We Recognize the need to restructure Nigeria and review the requirements and allow responsible Nigerians and Communities the right to apply for fire arms to protect themselves.”

They however asked northern governors to stop payment of ransom to kidnappers and account for ssecurity votes given to them.