The newly established National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) has partnered Service Chiefs of military and paramilitary agencies to combat illicit arms flows in Nigeria.

The director-general, NCCSALW, Major General Abba Mohammed Dikko (rtd) solicited the support of the Service Chiefs during separate visits to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, and the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, in Abuja recently.

In a statement by the director, strategic communications and information, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Group Captain Ewejide Akintunde, Dikko said the purpose of the visits was to acquaint the various chiefs with the core functions of NCCSALW.

He said all stakeholders support was needed in the actualisation of the centre’s objectives.

Gen Dikko explained that the NCCSALW was established on May 3, 2021 following an Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari and he was initially appointed as the national coordinator of the Centre on May 6, 2021.

He highlighted further that the Centre was intended to serve as the institutional mechanism for policy guidance, research and monitoring of all aspects of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

“In view of this, the Centre will be promoting policy actions through networking and advocacy in close collaboration with government agencies, civil society organisations, security sector institutions, development partners and international organisations,” he said.

In response, the Chief of Defence Staff congratulated the National Coordinator on his appointment and thanked him for the visit.

He pointed out that the establishment of the Centre was long overdue given the current state of insecurity in the nation.

The CDS further reiterated that research and experience revealed that the state of insecurity in the nation is attributable to the illicit proliferation of arms in the society.

Irabor, therefore, commended the National Coordinator for the effort made thus far in the operationalisation of the Centre and implored him not to relent on effort in concretising the core functions of the Centre.

Gen Irabor said the significant reduction of illicit arms flows was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders, therefore, all hands must be on deck in this fight against insecurity in the nation.

He further pledged to give his maximum support in the actualisation of the Centre’s objectives which aims at the eradication of illicit arms in the country.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Amao, thanked the National Coordinator for the visit and highlighted the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders in combating the illicit proliferation of arms in the society.

While congratulating the National Coordinator on his appointment as the pioneer National Coordinator of the Centre, he noted that the decision to have a body with the responsibility of controlling and combatting the proliferation of SALW in the country is part of efforts to rejig the security architecture of the nation.

He, therefore, urged the Centre to remain resolute until they attain success in their mission noting that the success of the NCCSALW would equally translate to success of the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and all forms of criminalities.

Air Marshal Amao further reiterated that intelligence sharing is key to the actualisation of the objectives of the Centre and therefore advised that the Centre should strive towards the development of structures needed to effectively create and sustain intelligence sharing between both organisations.

The CAS, therefore, pledged to give his maximum support to the Centre in the actualization of its objectives.

Also, the IGP Usman applauded the establishment of the Centre,adding that the creation of the Centre was all in the interest of peace and security as well as crime prevention and control.

He expressed delight in the opportunity to share the art of crime control and mopping of illicit arms with the Centre.

While pledging to give his full support to the Centre in the areas of intelligence sharing, capacity development and use of instruments of the INTERPOL, the IGP however, expressed concerns on some organizations impersonating the NCCSALW and mimicking the assigned functions of the Centre.

The IGP disclosed that the Nigeria Police is on the heels of such organisations impersonating the legally established NCCSALW and would not relent in its efforts to bring them to book.

He stressed the impact of illegal production and possession of weapons of various types within the country.

Despite challenges faced by the Nigeria Police, the IGP asserted that efforts were on top gear in checkmating the menace of unlawful arms in the society.

The IGP acknowledged tracing and law enforcement cooperation as the primary tools that would assist in combating the proliferation of illicit arms in the society.

The IGP, therefore, pledged that the Nigeria Police would give its maximum support to the NCCSALW in the achievement of its objectives.