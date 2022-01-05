The Nigerian Navy has said that the detained Petty Officer Abubukar AJ, is hale and hearty and currently attending general court martial for alleged involvement in arms theft and sale.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, stated this while refuting a media report alleging that the personnel in question has been detained since November 29, 2020 and that his health had been deteriorating since his detention over an undisclosed offence and that his family has suffered untold hardship arising therefrom.

“The Nigerian Navy wishes to confirm that the rating is currently being court martialled for alleged involvement in arms theft and sale.

“Contrary to the impression created in the Vanguard news story, the rating is hale and hearty and has been attending the ongoing court-martial.

“Therefore, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the news story and the attempt to stir public sympathy/sentiments over this issue,” he said.

Dahun explained that a court-martial is a routine military disciplinary process constituted by a competent authority to try personnel involved in acts of gross misconduct.

