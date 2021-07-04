The chief of army staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya has approved the appointment of principal staff officers (PSOs), field commanders and other key staff in major shakeup upon assuming office over a month ago.

The army spokesman, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said the development would provide the much needed vigour in his command of the Nigerian Army (NA).

Nwachukwu said the NA Posting was released by Department of Military Secretary on Friday July 2nd, 2021.

Gen Nwachukwu said the appointments are with immediate effect.

He said the COAS in the new development approved the appointment of commandant, Nigerian Army Armoured School, Maj Gen BO Sawyer as new director, Defence Information while chief of operations Army, Maj Gen IM Yusuf becomes commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy.

Also, Maj Gen TA Gagariga is to move from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army Artillery Corps as corps commander, Artillery and Maj Gen VO Ezugwu of Training and Doctrine Command becomes commander, Infantry Corps.

Maj Gen MA Yekini by the new arrangement, is new chief of Defence Training and Operations, while Maj Gen MS Yusuf will take over as chief of Defence Standard and Evaluation.

Furthermore, chief of Civil – Military Affairs, Maj Gen AB Omozoje will take over as chief of Policy and Plans at the Army Headquarters.

Equally, Maj Gen SO Olabanji becomes commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Maj Gen OA Akintade is new chief of Army Logistics, Maj Gen OT Akinjobi takes over as chief of Operations (Army) and Maj Gen JA Ataguba becomes chief of Army Standard and Evaluation.

While Majors General KI Mukhtar and C Ofoche are the new chief of Administration and chief of Transformation and Innovation respectively, Maj Gen AB Ibrahim has been appointed as chief of Training (Army).

Among the new field commanders are Maj Gen AK Ibrahim, who takes over as Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force, N’Djamena and Maj Gen IS Ali, who becomes General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, will double as commander, Special Task Force Operation Safe Haven.

The COAS also approved the appointment of commanders, commandants of NA Institutions, directors and other key appointments at both Defence and Army levels.

The appointments, he said were aimed to rejig for efficiency in command and administration within the NA.