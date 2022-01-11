The Nigerian Army has appointed Major General OJ Akpor as Director of Defence Information and redeployed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other senior officers in a major shake-up.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, announcing the redeployment, said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army in an effort to rejig and reinvigorate the Army.

Among those redeployed in the new posting are; Major General GA Umelo from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters as director-general, Defence Research and Development Bureau; Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services while Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration moves to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

Others are; Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria, he moves to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes as Chief of Special Services/Programmes (Army), whereas Major General MT Durowaiye moves from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director, Veteran Affairs Directorate.

Also Major General AE Attu moves from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director, Peace Keeping Operations; Major General UT Musa moves from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding; Major General CU Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters (Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications.

Furthermore, Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans moves to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding; Major General LT Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning, while Major General OJ Akpor moves from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters Directorate of Defence Information.

In the same vein, Major General AA Eyitayo moves from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director, Campaign Planning; Major General LA Fejokwu moves from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation as Director Standard and Evaluation, while Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

Additionally, Major General HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration; Major General J.O. Ochai moves from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant; Major General SG Mohammed moves from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans, amongst others.

Other senior officers affected in the reorganisation include; Brigadier General AS Maikano who moves from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts; Brigadier General LA Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration); Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts; Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Psychological Operations,

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments.

The COAS added that the newly appointed senior officers must ensure value addition in their respective commands and appointments.