By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

The Nigerian army Monday in Calabar arrested four armed robbery suspects at Palm street Calabar, capital of Cross River State.

Addressing journalists at the headquarters of 13 Brigade, Akim Barracks Nigerian Army Calabar, before handing over the suspects to the state Police command, Officer Commanding 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Abdullahi, while explaining reasons why the army apprehended the criminal suspects stated that the suspects were arrested by “Operation Akpakwu” (security outfit formed and codenamed by the Governor Ben Ayade’s administration as “Operation Akpakwu”) due to surging rate of kidnapping and outbreak of criminality in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing the Brigade Commander, Officer Commanding 13 Brigade Provost, Major Stanley Ikpeme, stated, that suspects were arrested on January 13, by troops deployed on ” Operation Akpakwu, while on patrol at Ibiea rubber plantation in Biased LGA of the state.

The Brigade Commander maintained that preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects with his accomplice one Mr Bassey, now at large were armed with locally made pistol and attempted to steal palm fruits from a palm plantation.

“Consequently, I am directed to hand over the suspect to you for further investigation and possible prosecution”. Abdullahi maintained.

The Brigade Commander who also spoke on arrest of another criminal suspect through the Brigade Provost averred that three other suspects, who included 22-year old Suspects, Mr. Micah Edet, 22- year old Bassey Odoh and 19 years old Emmanuel Bassey Asuquo who were arrested by the troops made up of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp ( NSCDC) attached to Operation Akpakwu on February 8, 2021,for an alleged robbery of one Mr. Akan Udoh of Palm street Calabar.

In his words the army chief said.,” The complainant stated that 8 suspects robbed him of the sum of twenty five thousand naira” stressing that the remaining suspects are currently at large.

The army boss stated that during own preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the compound in question is confirmed to be a black spot with abandoned structure, where criminals sleep at night.

“It was discovered that suspects were economical with truth. In view of the above, I am directed to hand over the suspects to you for further investigation and possible prosecution”. The army boss said.