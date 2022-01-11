Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier for assaulting a traffic warden last Friday at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan in Oyo State.

In a statement issued by the director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, he said the Headquarters of Nigerian Army following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

He said preliminary investigation has yielded results as one of the assailants, a lance corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody.

Nwachukwu said efforts were being made in collaboration with the Oyo State command of the Nigeria Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video. “The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.”

