By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Troops attached to “Operation Akpakwu” Nigerian Army 13 Brigade Calabar, have arrested two suspected drug Peddlers allegedly involved in the peddling of substances suspected to be hard drugs in Calabar.

Speaking while handing over the suspects to the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA (Cross River State Command).

ADVERTISEMENT

Commander 13 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Abdullahi Mohammed,​ said, “I am directed to hand over suspects and the substance to you for further investigation and possible prosecution.

” You are please requested to furnish this office with outcome of investigation to enable us update our records “.Abdullahi said.

Speaking on behalf of the commander, 13 Brigade Provost Company, Maj. Stanley Ikpeme, stated that the suspected drug Peddlers who includes 37 years old Mr. Effangha Effangha, and 34 years old Master Eno- Obong Loius Udome were caught in possession of substances suspected to be hard drugs at No: 65 Nelson Mandela Street Calabar and Ekpeyong Ekpo, Akpabuyo LGA which is some few kilometers away from Calabar metropolis.

The 13 Brigade Commander maintained that suspects were arrested by the troops during one of their patrol on February 25 and 26, 2021 with intention to hand them over to appropriate authority for thorough investigation.

Receiving the suspects, NDLEA Principal Staff Officer Operations, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed, stated that sustainances​ recovered from suspects would be taken to the NDLEA’s laboratory for analysis to ascertain the kind of hard drugs that was in possession of suspects.

In brief interview with the suspected drug Peddlers, Mr. Effangha Effangha and​ Mr. Eno-Obong Louis both denied the allegations and claimed to be Innocent of the allegations level against them.