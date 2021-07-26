Troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army yesterday arrested a suspected Nigerian Police personnel, Ebenezer Ojeh, with ammunition in Borno State.

The police personnel, a sergeant, was intercepted at a checkpoint by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, led by Acting Commander Maj D.Y Chiwar.

An intelligence officer disclosed that the suspect with NPF No: 456647, boarded a Borno Express bus to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, when they arrived at the checking point.

The officer who craved anonymity said while the vehicle was waiting for its turn to be passed at the checking point, the suspect dropped from the bus and claimed he wanted to ease himself.

“This elicited suspicion from the commander who directed troops to search the suspect’s bag.

“On searching the bag, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1 hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

“When interrogated by the troops, Ojeh claimed he was an officer from the Police Unit Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) from the Mobile Police Force 19 Unit, Rivers State,” the intelligence officer disclosed.

He added that the suspect and items were handed over to the Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai for further investigation.

