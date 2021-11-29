Nigerian Army has urged Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents not to panic upon hearing gunshots from Tuesday and Wednesday, 1st December, 2021.

In a statement he issued yesterday, the assistant director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa said the firing of artillery guns was part of activities in honour of visiting South African President to Nigeria.

The statement reads: “The President of the Republic of South Africa will undertake a two-day working visit to Nigeria from 30th November to 1st December, 2021.

“Part of the activities in honor of the visiting president would be the provision of Guard of Honour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja and the firing of 21-gun salute during the occasion.

“In view of the above, you are requested to inform the general public, especially those living within Asokoro and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of Artillery Guns during the Guard of Honour parade.”