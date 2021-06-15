Nigerian Army has assured the people of Abia State of the safety of their lives and property. The Army also urged them to report suspicious movements and activities of strange individuals or groups in their vicinity to the nearest security agency.

Advertisements





The army stated this while reacting to a news report that six soldiers were killed in Ohafia, the headquarters of Ohafia local government area of the state in a clash with the ESN/IPOB members last week.

In a statement signed by the director army public relations, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, which was sighted by LEADERSHIP, the army also denied being on vengeance mission in some communities in the state.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to debunk the allegation as baseless fabrication aimed at not only tarnishing the good image of the Nigerian Army but to create distrust between the public and security agents in the state.

“Some troops were only engaged in routine clearance operations in line with the rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights of the citizens aimed at restoring socio-economic activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government area, Okorafor Ukiwe has advised the people to remain calm as efforts are ongoing to resolve the situation.

He appealed to the military to stop the practice of humiliation of innocent and law abiding citizens by compelling them to raise their hands and other dehumanizing acts while crossing their check points.