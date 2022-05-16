Troops of the Nigerian Army (Operation Hadin Kai) have reportedly attacked the convoy of a commander of the Boko Haram terrorists´ group, Abubakar Sarki, in Sambisa forest, killing an unconfirmed number of terrorists.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the offensive was coordinated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu, on Saturday at Yuwe location, within the Konduga local government Area of Borno State.

Information gathered by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama, and made available to our correspondent revealed that after sighting a moving convoy conveying Abubakar Sarki and an unconfirmed number of fighters, the army deployed a massive artillery gun resulting in devastating hits on the terrorists.

The sources added that intelligence information had it that Abubakar Sarki and his team were heading toward Abu-Ubaida’s camp to engage their rival fighters from the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), in a battle of supremacy.

A ground assessment confirmed that three gun trucks with all its occupants were completely destroyed, while the remaining five vehicles and terrorists including Abubakar Sarki escaped.

The sources added that the terrorists though aborted the mission, evacuated the dead and wounded fighters towards the axis between Pulka and Banki.

The sources further revealed that the troops were ordered to go after the fleeing terrorists and neutralise them.

LEADERSHIP reports that the infighting between the two terrorists groups had intensified with the ISWAP fighters hunting their Boko Haram rivals during the day time while the Boko Haram members because of their knowledge of the terrain use the cover of darkness to embark on their own reprisal attacks.

In a related development, troops had rescued a woman eight years after she was abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.

The woman identified as Shetu Sangayama and her four children, including a four-month-old baby, were abducted when Boko Haram terrorists invaded her home town in Bama in 2014.

Sangayama was 30 years old and nursing her fourth child when Boko Haram terrorists abducted her and her four children.

The terrorists reportedly butchered some of her relatives and set their home ablaze before matching them into a life of captivity that would later last for eight years.

Makama reported that their misery began when a criminal gang Boko Haram, then officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād stormed Bama town one night in September 2014, and declared the territory an Islamic caliphate.

Hundreds of men were killed while women and children were abducted by the terrorists, forcing them to join them to become terrorists.

The extremists kidnapped girls and used them for many things, including as sex slaves and suicide bombers while the young boys were trained to become combatant child soldiers, spies, scouts, cooks, and bodyguards for the sect.

Shetu and her four children, as well as other abductees, arrived at a camp called Ukuba in Sambisa forest where Shetu was immediately separated from her three children, leaving her with the four-month-old child.

She was told that if she escaped the four children would be killed.

She was later forcefully married to a Boko Haram terrorist, who held her hostage and enslaved her for eight years.