The Nigerian Army has urged Nigerians especially various religious organisations to unite against insurgency, banditry and other social vices in order to usher in a lasting peace all over the country.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, gave the charge on Friday when the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) presented him with an award of service delivery at the Command and Control Centre of Operation Hadin Kai, in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

General Musa noted that the award presented to him by the YOWICAN will spur the Army to further strengthen its operations to ensure restoration of peace and transquility in Borno, North-East region and Nigeria at large.

The Theatre Commander said: “The Award means that we should do more to bring the war to an end. And God’s willing this year, we are hopeful that this insurgency would be put to an end. The unity among the different religious groups in the country and the Operation Hadin Kai, which symbolises unity, means that when there is unity of purpose, people will achieve result.

“Once our house is divided, we will fall but when the house is united, we will stand. And that is why I want to encourage Nigerians to be united. Everyone should understand that what is happening here is Nigeria’s problem, not Borno or North-East project alone. And we all need to put our hands on deck, so that we succeed soon.

“It is a thing of joy when people you don’t even know appreciate one for the job he is doing. It is a joyful thing which encourages us to do more. Operation Hadin Kai is for everyone, we have met with Ulamas and the executive members of CAN and now we met with the youth wing. We have met with everyone that has something to do with the North-East. We encourage everyone to come around, so that they can understand what we are doing and understand where they are coming from, so that we would be able to succeed,” General Musa further said.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and the chairman of YOWICAN, Borno State chapter, Evang. Pius Ocheme Ogwuche, he said the award was motivated by the successes and sacrifices the Nigerian Army has made to ensure that peace is restored to Borno and the country at large.

Evang. Ogwuche said based on this, during their last executive meeting, the body felt that the Army deserves award for sacrifices it has made which had even cost some lives, all in a bid to secure the country.

He said: “This award was motivated because we live here in Borno State which is like the epicentre of the insurgency. We are everywhere in the 27 local government areas of the State as Christian Youths. And we have reports of what is happening in the Nigerian Army.

“We observed sacrifices they have made and at our last executive meeting we had this year, the exco decided that a thank-you will encourage the Army especially when somebody is dying for our sake and leaving their homes doing everything to ensure that we gain the peace that we so desired.”