Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya, has visited Governor Simon Bako Lalong at the Government House Rayfield, assuring that the Nigerian Army will continue to work with the state in restoring peace and security to Plateau State.

General Yahaya said the efforts of the governor in promoting peace in the State through non-kinetic means has been very valuable and key to engendering peaceful coexistence.

He also said the Army through Operation Safe Haven and the 3rd Armoured Division will not relent in its operational duties of dealing with criminal elements who are working against the peace of the state and country at large.

Farouk sympathised with the state over the recent attacks and assured that the military would not allow such occurrences again, saying the people need to continue to support the security agencies.

He thanked the governor for supporting the army structure in the state and also at the level of the Northern Governors Forum towards overcoming security challenges.

General Yahaya said the security challenges in the country will definitely be overcome with the support and collaboration of all citizens.

Governor Lalong while welcoming the army chief to Plateau State said he was delighted by the visit which is an opportunity for the government to appreciate the efforts of the armed forces in tackling insecurity in the State especially in recent months.

He said though the challenges are yet to be overcome, the army has made enermous progress in various parts of the country where bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other enemies of State have been dealt a heavy blow.

Lalong assured the army chief of the continued support of the Plateau State Government and the Northern Governors Forum to the army and other law enforcement agencies in addressing insecurity.

The governor maintained that his Administration will continue to utilise the Peace Building Agency and other structures towards addressing conflicts and preventing violence.

A one minute silence was observed for late Gen Abraham Luka Dusu, a course mate of the COAS who died recently.

The chief of army staff had delivered a lecture at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru.