As part of safety measures for its personnel travelling on leave or pass, the Nigerian Army has launched welfare flights for officers and soldiers travelling out of Borno State to other parts of the country.

This is even as the army has given terrorists and bandits waging war against the country last notice to toe the path of their members who recently surrendered en mass to troops or face the wrath of the Nigerian military in their renewed vigour to end insurgency and other criminalities across the country.

The latest option of the military to airlift its personnel travelling out of Maiduguri has also become necessary considering the rampant kidnapping of travellers along the notorious Maiduguri- Damaturu highway where both civilians and security agents have fallen victims in recent times.

Flagging off the welfare flight for troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai yesterday at the Nigerian Air Force Base Maiduguri, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, noted that travelling out of the theatre sometimes has been problematic due to distances and other associated challenges.

The army chief said it had been on his mind to find a way to ease movement for the gallant troops when they want to go on leave.

“Welfare like you know is one of the pillars of my vision for the Nigerian Army and that is why we are organising this welfare flight for troops. Like you heard, it will be twice in a month because the period for passing in the theatre is about two weeks. So those who are going will go while those returning will return.

“And you can see that we are using the platform of the Nigerian Air Force, the Charlie 130 Aircraft has capacity to carry many. This also emphasises the synergy and working together by the armed forces of the federal republic along of course with other agencies and services.

Earlier, the Chief of Operations Nigerian Army, Major General Olabanji Akinjobi, said the exercise would be done twice monthly.