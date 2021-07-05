The 7 Division Nigeria Army has conducted medical outreach among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Madinatu community in Jere local government area of Borno State.

Similarly, the Division also presented relief materials to the IDPs in camps and host communities as part of activities marking this year’s Nigerian Army Day celebration.

Acting General Officer Commanding, GOC 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdulwahab Eyitayo, said the annual event is being commemorated to signify the end of the civil war that lasted for 30 months.

Brigadier General Eyitayo explained that the event also provides an opportunity to remember the gallantry and appreciate the sacrifice of the fallen heroes who lost their lives in defending the county.

According to him, Borno State is gradually attaining peace after more than a decade-long insurgency.

The acting GOC remarked that 500 displaced persons would benefit from the food assistance in the first batch, while additional ones will be provided after exhausting the ones on the ground.

The beneficiaries of the items included the old people and the feeble, the sick, and other vulnerable persons.

Items distributed included 10kg bags of rice, cooking oil, and condiments.