By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has debunked report of lopsided recruitment into the Army dominated by personnel from the northern extraction.

The publication alleged that the list of successful candidates for Short Service Commission 47 Selection Board which was published on 26 Mar 21 was dominated by the North while the South East had the fewest candidates.

The director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima while responding said the Nigerian Army strictly complies with the Federal Character policy in its recruitment process.

He said it was uncharitable and blatantly divisive for any media organisation to whip up sentiments from such a straight forward exercise conducted by the Nigerian Army in the best interest of the nation.

He however did not specify the number allocated to Northeast and Northwest but noted that eight candidates were allocated to each state including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said, “Accordingly, an equal number of 8 candidates were selected from each state of the federation except in rare instances where a tate did not have the required number of eligible candidates to fill its 8 vacancies. In such instance, the vacancy will be filled by a contiguous state from the same geopolitical zone.

“Following this number allocated per state, the South East which is made up of 5 States was entitled to 40 candidates. However, 2 extra vacancies were allocated to the geopolitical zone thereby making a

total of 42 candidates instead of 40. North Central, for instance, has 7 states (FCT inclusive). Taking 8 candidates from each state in geopolitical zone gives a total of 56 in addition to 2 extra vacancies

as was also allocated to the South East gave the total of 58 candidates.”