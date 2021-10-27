General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday noted that the welfare of serving and retired personnel remained a priority of the Nigerian military.

He disclosed this in Enugu while declaring open the “Town Hall Meeting on Review of Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (Reviewed 2017)” with serving and retired officers as well as soldiers, naval ratings and airmen.

The GOC said every human relationship is governed by terms and conditions, adding that the military also has its own terms and conditions of service which is subject to periodical review every five years.

“We need to review the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service 2017 at this auspicious time to reflect the realities and peculiarities of this time.

“This will definitely enhance the welfare of officers, soldiers, ratings and airmen in the Nigerian military and encourage them to put in their best.

“It will also improve the welfare of retired military personnel as well,” he said.

Lagbaja charged serving and retired military personnel attending the town hall meeting to be “open and have a resourceful interaction” meant to register their opinions on the review for it to be far reaching and robust in nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have no doubt that your openness and resourcefulness as it concerns age of service and other germane issues in the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service 2017 will make much impact in this review,” he added.

In his speech, Maj Gen. G. K. Nwosu, Team Leader Defense Headquarter Committee on the Review for South-East and South-South, saiod the review would be done in the general and best interest of the Nigerian military.

He said: “This is an opportunity opened to both serving and retired military personnel to speak and make their input in the review.

The town hall meeting had officers, soldiers, naval ratings and airmen from all military units and formations within the South East and retired military personnel residing within the South-East in attendance.