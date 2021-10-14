The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu has described as baseless, the allegation that the Division is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi local government areas of Enugu State.

The acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Major Abubakah Abdullahi, said the allegation was aired through an outlawed online radio station. He said though the inciting broadcast emanated from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there was need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity.

The army spokesman insisted that it must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any RUGA settlement in any part of Nigeria. “Rather, the engineers are currently constructing a military training facility between Ochima and Affa in Igbo-Etiti and Udi local government areas, Enugu State.

Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East. “Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source. “The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethnoreligious sentiments.

We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical,” he explained in a statement made available to journalists in Enugu.