Nigerian Army (NA) has debunked a report allegedly mandating soldiers visiting families to pay N6,000 before travelling.

The director army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, debunking the report recalled that the chief of army staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya recently approved welfare flights for personnel going on pass or leave.

He said, “It is an indisputable fact that the NA spares no effort in ensuring that troops are properly kitted with supplies and other ordinances as much as possible, based on available resources. All essential kits that would aid troops in effectively carrying out assigned tasks are routinely issued and prioritized to troops at the front lines.”

Nwachukwu said “Leaves” and “Passes” are command responsibilities, which are taken seriously by the NA, especially in operational theaters.

He said personnel who intend to go on leave or pass are listed in a roster, well ahead of the anticipated time of travel and are usually released without any fuss, in line with well-established administrative procedures.

“Furthermore, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also recently approved welfare flights for personnel going on pass or leave. This is also being strictly implemented and monitored by the Department of Operations at the Army Headquarters.

Therefore, to assert that the NA mandates soldiers to purchase torches for their units before proceeding on leave or pass in order to see their families, is ridiculous, mischievous and outrightly misleading.” he said

Nwachukwu, therefore, called on Nigerians to disregard the report, adding that Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya since assumption of duty as COAS, has spared no effort to improve the welfare of troops fighting in the front-lines.

He stated that several aspects of the war effort have been addressed, in order to improve troops’ fighting efficiency and equipment, amongst others.

He said, “The NA wishes to affirm that troops remain motivated to achieve the task at hand, which is to decisively curtail the activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the North-East theatre of operations.”

He further called on media organisations to exhibit professionalism through balanced and fair reportage.