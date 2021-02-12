By TARKAA DAVID |

Nigerian Army has described as baseless a report by an online medium alleging that 20 soldiers were killed by insurgents in Borno and Yobe states.

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement said there was no attack where 20 soldiers were killed in the entire theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the records, recent events that occurred within the Theatre were professionally reported and documented by the Nigerian Army which includes the attack on troops providing security for road construction workers along Goniri – Kafa Main Supply Routes (MSR) on 5 February 2021 and the recent attack on Geidam on 9 February 2021 which were all decisively dealt with and repelled.

“The attack on the troops along the road construction site and the attempt to infiltrate Geidam town by the terrorists were swiftly and professionally cleared by the dogged Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) and elements of 159 Task Force Battalion. However, regrettably 3 gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 2 others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at our medical facility.

The BHTs and ISWAP are on the run and desperate for foods, drugs and logistics from soft targets for survival as their camps, routes and enclaves have been destroyed, blocked and manned by troops of Operation ‘TURA TAKAIBANGO’”.

He said the fight against insurgency in the North East Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued with renewed vigour and momentum in neutralizing criminals and clearing the enclaves of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their collaborators.

The director said the efforts in the fight was redoubled and recharged with tremendous and glaring successes recorded where BHTs/ISWAP members were seen running around for safety while their wives and children are coming out of the forest due to overwhelming pressure and fire by advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle as well as the Sambisa forest and aerial bombardments by the Air Task Force in its ongoing subsidiary operation code named operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO” in all the Sectors of the Theatre.