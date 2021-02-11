ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Nigerian army has described as baseless a report by an online medium alleging that 20 Soldiers were killed by insurgents in Borno and Yobe State .

The director army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima in a statement there was no attack where 20 soldiers were killed in the entire Theatre.

“For the records, recent events that occured within the Theatre were professionally reported and documented by the Nigerian Army which includes the attack on troops providing security for road construction workers along Goniri – Kafa Main Supply Routes (MSR) on 5 February 2021 and the recent attack on Geidam on 9 February 2021 which were all decisively dealt with and repelled. “The attack on the troops along the road construction site and the attempt to infiltrate Geidam town by the terrorists were swiftly and professionally cleared by the dogged Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) and elements of 159 Task Force Battalion. However, regrettably 3 gallant soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice while 2 others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at our medical facility. The BHTs and ISWAP are on the run and desperate for foods, drugs and logistics from soft targets for survival as their camps, routes and enclaves have been destroyed, blocked and manned by troops of Operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO”.

He said the fight against insurgency in the North East Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued with renewed vigour and momentum in neutralizing criminals and clearing the enclaves of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their collaborators.

The director said the efforts in the fight was redoubled and recharged with tremendous and glaring successes recorded were BHTs/ISWAP members were seen running around for safety while their wives and children are coming out of the forest due to overwhelming pressure and fire by advancing troops in the Timbuktu Triangle as well as the Sambisa forest and aerial bombardments by the Air Task Force in its ongoing subsidiary operation code named operation “TURA TAKAIBANGO” in all the Sectors of the Theatre.

“It is however most unfortunate and disheartening as our attention was drawn to an unsubstantiated reports going round on social media by Sahara Reporters Titled :Nigerian Army Keeps Mum As Boko Haram Terrorists Kill ’20 Soldiers’ In Borno”.” he said

He said the report was false/fake and baseless aimed at discouraging the public and demoralising troops on the untiring efforts in the overall fight against insurgency.

The director said in a related development February 9, 2021 members of BHTs/ ISWAP criminals mounted on 8 Gun Trucks, motor bikes and foot soldiers attacked troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Rann, Kala Balge Local Government of Borno State.

He said the troops held their ground and instantly destroyed one BHTs gun truck,adding that with swift Air support during the attack, the terrorists lost initiative and had to scamper for safety due to heavy aerial bombardments while additional 4 BHTs gun trucks were destroyed as several of their members were killed while others fled with fatal gun shot wounds.

He said the situation within the Rann general area is under control as troops and members of the community are going about their normal activities.