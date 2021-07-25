The Nigerian Army has debunked a video of men in green camouflage destroying farm land in an undisclosed location, saying it is a doctored video.

The director, army public relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said the doctored video is meant to denigrate the image of Nigerian Army and portray it as an anti-people organisation.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a doctored video footage released by secessionist sympathisers on Youtube, featuring blurred images of some persons dressed in green camouflage destroying a farmland in an undisclosed location, recently.

“In an attempt to denegrate the reputation and image of the NA, authors of the video mischievously attributed action of the persons to the military by falsely claiming they are soldiers and invariably, personnel of the Nigerian Army,” he said

Nwachukwu said investigations however, revealed that the image was deliberately blurred to conceal the identity of the perpetrators.

“However, following a fact finding investigation on the video by subjecting it to credible reverse image, it was discovered that the video was first published on YouTube channel, “BIAFRA BOY.”

“The investigation also revealed that the image of men in green camouflage was deliberately blurred to conceal their identity from viewers. Similarly, the authors failed to identify the location, community, or Local Government Area where the incident occurred.

“Given these facts, it is apparent that the video footage is a deliberate propaganda by ESN to bring the reputation and image of the NA to disrepute by portraying personnel of the NA as enemies of the people.”

He therefore, called on members of the public to be wary of such negative propaganda materials and subject them to thorough scrutiny.