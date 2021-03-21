By Tarkaa David |

The Nigerian Army has dismissed report of its supplier being under fire for supplying inferior armoured vehicles.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the report was false and demanded retraction from the blog.

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a story with the referenced headline, which was authored by one Ekene Lionel and published in African military blog.com on March 19th, 2021.

“Let it be known that the entirety of the said story is the figment of imagination of the author as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, did not, at any time or in any event, make any comment nor had any interview on the subject, either with the author or anybody for that matter.

“The story is therefore, false, misleading and a deliberate fabrication ostensibly published to serve a yet to be determined motive. Whatever the motive is, we consider this publication as not only unprofessional but very unfair to the Chief of Army staff.

“We, therefore, demand from the publishers of African military blog.com, immediate retraction of the concocted story as it runs against the grain of professional journalism to willfully and wrongfully attribute a story to an unsuspecting party.”

He said the Nigerian Army, under the leadership of Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, recognises and appreciates the indispensability of partnership with the media in the quest for a secured, peaceful and progressive Nigeria. However, it is advisable that professionalism guides the conduct of media practitioners.