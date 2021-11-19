The Nigerian Army has donated protective gears and other materials to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State.

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brig. Gen. Abdulwahab Eyitayo, who made the donation on Friday, said the materials were to enhance their complementary role in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

Eyitayo, who was represented by Lt-Col. Agbo Solomon, Commander, 195 Battalion, at the donation ceremony, said the other items including fabrics, warm clothing and mosquito nets, were also to boost the morale of members of the CJTF.

Eyitayo said the items were distributed to the CJTF at Khadamari and Gogulong communities in Jere LGA.

He said the donation was to appreciate their relentless support for Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) within 195 Battalion Area of Responsibility (AoR).

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding, Mr Saminu Audu, the Commander, Intelligence of the CJTF, thanked the Nigerian Army for the gesture.

Audu said with the CJTF’s knowledge of the local terrain and language, it had been able to contribute to the successes recorded so far in the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.