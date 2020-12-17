Obinna Ogbonnaya, Abakaliki

The Nigerian Army and other security agencies on Thursday cordoned off the Abakaliki Building Materials Market over yet to be confirmed reasons.

The security agents numbering over 50 were said to have sorrounded the market in a commando style as early as 9am thereby causing panic and apprehension within the capital city.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP gathered that they refused to allow anyone inside the market while those already inside when they came were not allowed to leave.

They also closed off the Afikpo road leading to the market forcing motorists to take alternate routes.

The incident disrupted both vehicular and human movement within the area. Afikpo road is the main entrance into Abakaliki from the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway and the closure caused heavy traffic around the area.

Parents whose children went to school today hurriedly went and withdraw them from school when the news of the presence of the security men spread to the town.

Some commercial motorcycle operators and members of the free readers association at the ever busy Vanco junction were seen discussing in clusters.

While some argued that the presence of the military was as a result of information of another EndSars protest, others argued that, there are information of street march by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

When LEADERSHIP visited the scene, a security personnel who spoke on anonymity said the security agencies were at the market following an alleged discovery of a carche of ammunition in the market.

“My brother, we were asked to come here and cordon off this place. There are speculations that ammunition were brought into the state, though its still under investigating”, the source said.

Another source at the market claimed the ammunition were loaded in a truck and disguised with other goods. The source claimed the goods were bound for Yola, Adamawa state.

It was also gathered that the loaded trucks numbering about 3 were taken away to an unknown destination by the security personnel.

As at the time of filling in this report, there has not been any official confirmation to the incident.

Residents of the area who owns shops and businesses around the area were seen closing to avoid any unfortunate incident and harrassment.

Effort to get the State Commissioner of Police CP Philip Maku proved abortive as he failed to respond to numerous calls put across to him to confirm the story.

It was also gathered that the state governor, Chief David Umahi later visited the market around 11pm to see things for himself.