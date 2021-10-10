Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has commissioned the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare School (NACWS) Basic Cyber Laboratory.

The COAS said the move was informed by the fact that modern battles were no longer fought only on land, sea and air, as warfare have been taken to the cyberspace.

In a statement by the director army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Gen Yahaya also inaugurated the maiden Digital Literacy Internet and Core Computing Certification Course (IC3).

The COAS, who was represented by the director general, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Major General Felix Omoigui, said this development has brought to the fore, the need to properly defend the territorial integrity of the nation in the cyberspace.

Hence, the establishment of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command (NACWC).

He noted that the NACWC and other cyber affiliated formations were established to combat cyber threats and cybercrimes within the Nigerian Army sphere of influence.

However, he said there was need for requisite manpower to effectively operate in that space.

This he further said, is necessary to build capacity that will enhance the proficiency of personnel to counter these threats.

He noted that to this end, NACWS among other roles, was established to provide specialist training for cyber warriors, aimed at inducting trained cybersecurity specialists to the NACWC and other cyber affiliated formations in support of Nigerian Army operations.