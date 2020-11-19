By INNEH BARTH, Asaba |

The Commander 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jallo has said the army will continue to discharge it’s constructional duties in a way that will engendered confidence between it and the citizens.

Jallo who gave this assurance during the flagged-off of Operation Crocodile Smile VI in Asaba, said that the exercise was an annual event that would dovetail into promoting sustainable peace and unity, pointing out that the exercise under the brigade was for the entire state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brig. Gen. Jallo disclosed that the Operation Crocodile Smile VI was very unique as it has provided a veritable platform to exhibit the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in the state which, he said, was quite commendable.

He lauded the state government for its sustained support to the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, assuring that officers and men in the brigade would continue to do their best in the discharge of their duties.

The state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who flagged off the exercise, implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities.