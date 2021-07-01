Nigerian Army yesterday observed the 40th day prayers for the repose of the souls of the former chief of army staff (COAS), the late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other personnel who died on May 21, 2021.

The late Attahiru and 10 other members of his entourage died in the unfortunate air mishap of May 21, 2021 at the Kaduna International Airport enroute Depot Nigeria Army for official assignment.

In a statement by the director Army public relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the new COAS, Major General Faruk Yahaya expressed his condolence to the widows, children and relations of the deceased.

Yahaya urged them not to despair and assured them of the continuous support of the Nigerian Army.

Conducting the prayers at Niger Barracks, Abuja, the director Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Shehu Mustapha prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Al-Janah Fir-daus.

The chief imam prayed to God to grant the families and relations of the departed souls, the Nigerian Armed Forces and friends, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He said the demise of Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others was a great loss to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the nation at large.

He reminded all of the need to be mindful of their deeds here on earth in preparation for life’s final journey.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion include the chief of defence staff, General Lucky Irabor, chief of army staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo, chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, principal staff officers from Defence and the services headquarters, members of Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) and Nigerian Army Soldiers’ Wives Association (NASWA). Also present was the wife of the late COAS, Mrs Fati Attahiru, families and friends of the deceased amongst several other dignitaries.