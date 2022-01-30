The Nigerian Army is yet to react to the killing of a soldier and the injuring of others during an ambush on soldiers in Rivers State on Sunday morning.

Unknown gunmen had on Sunday morning attacked a team of soldiers who were travelling along the Emohua-Kalabari Road, leading to the death of a soldier while others were seriously injured.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the condition of the wounded soldiers is critical and efforts were being made by some political leaders in the area to move them from where they are to a better hospital for treatment.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, Hon. Rowland Sekibo, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying he had already visited the scene of the incident.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP via telephone, spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Colonel Charles Ekeocha, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Ekeocha said: “I am yet to know what happened. As we speak, I am in Abuja, I will be in Port Harcourt tomorrow (Monday) and will be able to get all the details.”

