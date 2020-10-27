By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Nigerian Army has directed its Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and Field Commanders (CO) to be at alert over emerging threats to undermine Nigeria’s security following the violence that trailed the EndSARS protest across the country.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, who charged the military top command to deal with subversive elements across the country in order to restore peace, however declared that the Army will ensure democratic stability in Nigeria because it is the only panacea for development and progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buratai who gave the order after a meeting with PSOs, GCOs and Field Commanders at the Army Headquarters Abuja yesterday reaffirmed the Army’s loyalty to Nigerian and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He further warned that the Army will not allow any local or international force, elements or destabilising agents to set Nigeria on fire.

Disclosing that 10 AK-47 rifles had been lost to hoodlums in the last two weeks, he ordered a decisive response to any act of arson or attempt to kill or maim any military or security personnel.

In an address by the acting director Army Public Relations Colonel Sagir Musa, Gen Buratai warned the PSOs, GOCs and field commanders against disloyalty among all officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army (NA).

The Army chief said, “The events of the past few days in our dear nation have shown the determination of some unscrupulous individuals and groups to destabilize Nigeria by all means.

“These individuals, groups and other undesirable elements have hijacked the peaceful #ENDSARS protest marches resulting to widespread violence, acts of wanton destruction and looting of public and private properties in many parts of the country. These acts led to the imposition of curfew in several states of the federation.

“The recent activities by unscrupulous elements have shown their desire to acquire arms and ammunition at all cost from security personnel.

“No less than 10 AK-47 rifles have been lost to these miscreants in the past 2 weeks across the country with attendant lost of lives of personnel”.

While charging the commanders to nip in the bud the emerging trend at all cost, the COAS directed them to warn their troops on internal security or on guard duties outside the barracks to be at maximum alert at all times and to deal decisively with any attack on their duty locations.

Buratai also directed the top military brass to reiterate to all their subordinates that the Nigeria Army was determined to ensure democratic stability in Nigeria as the only panacea for development and progress.

He added: “The best system of governance is democracy and we must all ensure that Nigeria’s democracy remains stable and steady. We will not allow any force, elements or destabilising agents in or outside our country to set our beloved country on fire.

“We remain resolute in doing everything possible to ensure that subversive elements, detractors and other enemies of this great nation do not achieve their aims and objectives of destabilisation”.

He revealed that the Army was aware of the grand design by the sponsors of the #ENDSARS protests to draw the Army into the crisis since the onset of the protest.

Buratai said, “The plan was to embark on massive propaganda to discredit the military and the government so as to set the people against the NA once it is called out to aid the civil authorities.

“The NA being aware of the devilish plan was careful not to be dragged in and issued the initial warning through a press release on 14 October 2020 of our resolve to secure and safeguard a United Nigeria.

“Now the detractors alongside their local and international collaborators have mischievously and deliberately misrepresented troops’ efforts to ensure compliance with the curfew imposed by legitimate civil authorities in Lagos and other states. These agitators are falsely accusing the NA of being responsible for the activities of the miscreants despite glaring evidence to the contrary”.

On the threats on visa ban and other sanctions, Buratai said, “They have continually threatened to report the NA to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also threatened various forms of sanctions against personnel and their families.

“Thankfully however, a large percentage of Nigerians and the international community have started seeing through the smokescreen of falsehood and deliberate misrepresentation of facts being orchestrated by enemies of Nigeria and have retracted their earlier false publications.

“Despite all these, the NA has continued to exercise restraint, applied all the Principles of Internal Security Operations and fully abided by the internationally recognized Rules of Engagement as contained in our published Standard Operating Procedures for Internal Security Operations which are derived from the International Human Rights Laws and are in accordance with the international principles guiding the use of force”.

He charged top commands of the Army not to be afraid of the ICC for carrying out their legitimate duties as stated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and other extant laws, rules and regulations of Nigeria.

He said, “They have every right under the Constitution to carry out assigned and legitimate roles of maintaining law and order in aid of

civil authorities and other security agencies”.

While charging officers not to be sidetracked by detractors and other destabilisation elements, he directed that “any act of arson or attempt to kill or maim any military or security personnel and other law abiding civilians must be responded to quickly and decisively.“

Buratai added: “In dealing with any security threat, they must fully cooperate with personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies and must ensure that everyone is in full compliance with imposed curfews and any other extant security instructions in force.

“There is no choice between a democratically united, strong and prosperous Nigeria and a nation disunited in a state of anarchy and retrogression. We must all strive for a united, strong, stable and progressive Nigeria”.

Stressing that the Army remains loyal to Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari and will ensure the country’s unity and indivisibility, he noted that that Army will assist the federal government to bring an end to insecurity across the country.

“Remain focused and not to be deterred by any local or international threats,” he said.

He directed all commanders to intensify joint training with the Nigerian Police and other sister security agencies to enhance interagency collaboration and cooperation.