BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate, on Monday, expressed concern that the Nigerian Army was being overwhelmed and overstretched since it started involving in internal security operations across 33 States in the country

Senate Committee on Army expressed the worry on when it visited various Army formations in Kaduna State, as part of its annual oversight functions.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), while meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, General Usman Mohammed, said the Army was currently operating in at least 33 States of the Federation.

Ndume, who was in accompany of four other Senators, said by constitutional design, the Army shouldn’t be involved in internal security operations, adding that the Service must be supported to ensure it succeeds.

“We are delighted to be here. We insisted on this oversight visit for some reasons. The Army is facing its own challenges. By our constitution, the Army isn’t supposed to be involved in civil security.

“But we have security challenges across every part of the country. The Army had to be drafted to provide internal security. Right now, the Army provides internal security in about 33 States in the country. We can’t sit in Abuja and talk.

“We need to see for ourselves. We are hoping that the Army will get back to its feet. As a country, we are known to have a formidable Army. But these days, we are worried,” Ndume said.

Also speaking on recent kidnappings along Abuja – Kaduna road, Ndume urged the Army to go after bandits and kidnappers in their various hideouts.

“In the last few months, we have had peace along the Kaduna-Abuja road. But on Sunday, what happened is worrisome. Along the Birni Gwari, the security situation is also alarming. Unfortunately, the Army doesn’t have the number needed to provide security,” he said.

Speaking, the GOC, General Mohammed, told the lawmakers that contrary to media reports, only two persons were killed along Abuja – Kaduna road on Sunday and not 15. He said the two victims were a driver and a woman.

He also revealed that nine persons who were kidnapped by the bandits were freed on Sunday by soldiers, who immediately swung into action as soon as the attack happened.

He said they were going after bandits during the Christmas period, adding that more camps belonging to bandits will be located and destroyed in the coming days.

“We want to appreciate the support of your committee. We are succeeding because of your support. We need your support to keep succeeding. We are not unmindful of the security challenges.

“Right now, we have three operations going. There is one along the Kaduna-Abuja road. We are going after bandits during this Christmas period. We will flush them out. We have been seeing their recent hand along that road. We will keep doing our best.

“We always go after the bandits in their camps. We have dislodged them from their camps. On Sunday, only two persons were killed. Nine persons were kidnapped. We went after them and the kidnappers left their victims and ran away.

“It is false to say that 15 people were killed. That’s not true. We will keep dislodging them. We will redouble our efforts and ensure that they don’t have their way.”

A member of the Senate committee, who is a retired Army Colonel, Senator Bulus Amos, said many villagers and peasants in areas where bandits operate, often serve as informants, urging the Division to be more tactical in its operations.

“Most people who are farmers, bike riders and villagers are informants. These bandits have informants everywhere. Soldiers need to go after them. If they meet them face to face, soldiers will finish them.

“Soldiers need to disguise and find a way to get the people to cooperate with them. These bandits live with us. They’re part of us and they live in communities. We need to do more,” Amos added.