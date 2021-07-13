Nigerian Army said it has commenced investigation into the alleged killing of University of Calabar student Mr Gray Agbesu by a serving soldier.

The director Army public relations Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu while reacting to a viral video said the soldier has been arrested and will face the justice system.

The viral video alleged the killing of a final year student, Mr Gray Agbesu, on Friday 9 July 2021 by a serving soldier deployed on duty at the Calabar Correctional Service facility.

He said on receiving the information “the soldier was apprehended by own troops, while trying to flee out of the town to evade arrest. He is currently in the custody of the military police and investigation has commenced to ascertain the circumstances that led to the killing of the student.”

He said the Commander 13 Brigade has visited the scene of the incident and addressed the youths.

He revealed that the commander assured the youths of the commitment of Nigerian Army towards ensuring that justice prevails in the unfortunate incident.

The Brigade Commander has also paid a visit to the family of the deceased, where he reiterated the Army’s resolve to ensure that the family gets justice over the killing of their son.

The commander has equally visited the Cross River State General Hospital, where the remains of the deceased were deposited.

“The Nigerian Army remains a disciplined and professional organisation and will not condone such unprofessional conduct by any of its personnel. The Nigerian Army will continue to operate within the ambit of the law, hence, would not tolerate any act of infringement on the fundamental human rights of citizens by its personnel,” he stressed.

The director therefore, assured the family and the community, that the soldier would be duly investigated and made to face judicial process as deemed appropriate by the law.