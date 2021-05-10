ADVERTISEMENT

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Army on Saturday raided a mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano and arrested 13 Boko Haram terrorists.

The director, Army public relations Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the raid was part of an ongoing effort to flush out all forms of criminality within the Brigade’s Area of responsibility.

He said the operations is predicated on the need to apprehend criminals who may want to hibernate in any part of Kano State.

The director urged residents of Filin Lazio Hotoro to go about their lawful businesses as security forces are on top of the situation.

He further appealed to the people of Kano State to maintain high level of vigilance and continue to report suspected movement of strange individuals or groups in their environment to the relevant security agencies for prompt action.

