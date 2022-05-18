Nigerian Army has dismissed a report alleging that soldiers were being shortchanged and threatening to embark on strike.

The director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu who reacted to an online report accusing the top brass of the Nigerian Army of corruption and extortion said the service would investigate the claims.

The report alleged that some “pseudo” aggrieved personnel wrote an open letter to the president and threatened to embark on a strike;” an action which is tantamount to mutiny in the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

He said contrary to the report, the army, as part of her effort to guard against fraudulent practices and entrench accountability and transparency in the system, subscribed to the Integrated Personnel Payroll System (IPPS) as directed by the federal government since 2018 and this has facilitated flawless payment of salaries and allowances of personnel.

He explained that the IPPIS does not permit any personnel access to payment processes.

“These processes undoubtedly provide zero opportunity for anyone or group of persons to manipulate personnel entitlements.

“It is also important to state that the NA and sister services, jointly operate a Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS), which is applicable to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in general.

He therefore, assured personnel that the Chief of Army Staff’s innovative welfare programmes currently being implemented for Regimental Sergeant Majors down and their families, will be unmatched for posterity.