By Francis Okoye |

Nigerian Army yesterday said it was not aware of the recently reported escape of some Chibok schoolgirls from Boko Haram terrorists.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Andul Khalifa Ibrahim, who stated this while reacting to inquiries on the purported escape of many of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls from the terrorists, said he had no knowledge of any escaped Chibok schoolgirl as was speculated in the media.

“As GOC of 7 Div, I have no information of any escaped Chibok girls and I should know if any. But we are still pressing on; they will come out. However some Boko Haram criminals and their wives are surrendering,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that some of the terrorists and their families came out of hiding and were being investigated.

“Some of the criminals and their families came from Banki Junction general area and are being investigated,” he said.

Our correspondent noted that the terrorists and their wives were reported to have surrendered to the military following persistent onslaught on their camps.

A section of the media was recently awash with the story that many of the remaining Chibok girls abducted from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok local government area of Borno State had escaped from their abductors.

According to the story, the abducted Chibok schoolgirls escaped on Thursday following attacks on some of the hideouts of the Boko Haram inside the Sambisa forest.